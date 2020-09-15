Apple has canceled the Barclays Rewards card so that it can focus on Apple Card and make that the premier way for people to purchase Apple products (via Bloomberg).

Barclays Rewards Card

Apple reportedly told retail employees in a memo Tuesday about the change. Existing users of the card can continue to use it, just without the rewards.

Similar to the Apple Card financing program, the Barclays Rewards card let you buy Apple products without interest for a certain amount of time, dependent on how much you spent.