Apple has officially revealed an event on September 15, 2020 at 10AM PDT. Tap to add it to your calendar.
September 15
Amid rumors that Apple was going to release devices today, we’ve learned that the real announcement is the yearly iPhone event. What will we see?
- A new iPhone, either an iPhone 12 or iPhone 11s. All rumors so far have mentioned “12”
- Apple Watch Series 6
- iPad Air?
- ARM-based MacBooks?
- AirTags?
Apple shared the announcement on its Events web page.
