An upcoming musical comedy on Apple TV+ starring and produced by Cecily Strong has the rest of its cast filled (via Variety).

Musical Comedy on Apple TV+

The title of the music isn’t known yet but it follows a couple on a backpacking trip who are trying to work on their relationship. They stumble upon a magic town called Schmigadoon where everyone acts like they’re in a studio musical set in the 1940s. They can’t leave until they discover true love.

The series is being co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio (“Despicable Me”), with Paul will serve as showrunner and writer for all of its original music. Barry Sonnenfeld will direct. Ken Daurio will serve as consulting producer. Andrew Singer will serve as executive producer on behalf of Broadway Video. Caroline Maroney, Micah Frank and Rose Lam will serve as producers.

The series, executive produced by Lorne Michaels, has added actors Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Aaron Tveit, Dove Cameron, Ariana DeBose, Jaime Camil, Jane Krakowski, and Ann Harada.