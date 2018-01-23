Apple Fixes iMessage Order Bug in macOS High Sierra 10.13.3, Also Patches 17 Security Holes

Apple released macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 Tuesday, an update that fixes the problem of iMessage conversations being out of order. It also fixes an issue with an SMB server.

Apple’s patch notes:

The macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 Update improves the stability and security of your Mac and is recommended for all users. This update: Addresses an issue that could cause Messages conversations to temporarily be listed out of order

Resolves an issue that could cause your Mac to stop responding when connected to an SMB server

The security patch notes for macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 specify 17 different security holes fixed in the update. They include a variety of kernel, low-level areas, audio, and WebKit issues, many of which can lead to a compromised Mac.

You can download the update through the Mac App Store.