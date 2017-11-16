Apple Fixes iPhone X Live Photos and Video Distortion Bug with iOS 11.1.2

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin
Under a minute read
| Product News

Apple released iOS 11.1.2 on Thursday, a bug fix release for two iPhone X problems. The first is a problem where some iPhone X users found their displays unresponsive in cold weather. The second is an issue where some Live Photos and videos would be distorted on the iPhone X display.

iOS 11

iOS 11.1.2 Release Notes

iOS 11.1.2 includes bug fixes for your iPhone and iPad. This update:

  • Fixes an issue where the iPhone X screen becomes temporarily unresponsive to touch after a rapid temperature drop
  • Addresses an issue that could cause distortion in Live Photos and videos captured with iPhone X

iOS 11.1.2 isn’t showing up everywhere yet. As of this writing, I personally see it through iTunes, but not in Software Update on my iPhone.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account