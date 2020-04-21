Apple Releases ‘Works With Apple Health’ Badge for Developers

Apple has updated its Human Interface Guidelines for HealthKit to let developers use the company’s Health icon within their apps as a Works With Apple Health badge.

Works With Apple Health

A new badge called Works With Apple Health will give customers an easy way to see if an app is compatible with Health. A design example Apple gave is a screen within an app that lets users explicitly tap a button to sync their health data to the Health app.

As with other guidelines, Apple provided a list of do’s and don’t when it comes to using the Apple Health badge. Here are a couple examples:

Do : The Works with Apple Health badge can be used on advertising and promotions related to the approved app.

: The Works with badge can be used on advertising and promotions related to the approved app. Do : Whenever applicable, include privacy messaging. See “Editorial Guidelines.”

: Whenever applicable, include privacy messaging. See “Editorial Guidelines.” Don’t : Do not animate, rotate, or tilt the badge.

: Do not animate, rotate, or tilt the badge. Don’t: Do not alter the badge artwork in any way.

