Apple Orders ‘Hedy Lamarr” Series Starring Gal Gadot

Apple gave a straight-to-series order for an eight-episode series called “Hedy Lamarr” starring Gal Gadot who will also serve as an executive producer.

Hedy Lamarr Series

Telling the story of “the world’s most beautiful woman” the historical drama will cover 30 years of Ms. Lamarr’s life, from her escape from Vienna, her rise in the Golden Age of Hollywood, and her fall at the beginning of the Cold War.

Ms. Gadot and her producing partner Jaron Varsano (“My Dearest Fidel”) came up with the idea, and teamed up with Warren Littlefield (“The Handmaid’s Tale”) and Treem. In addition to Gadot and Treem, “Hedy Lamarr” will be executive produced by Littlefield and Katie Robbins (“The Affair”). Gadot and Varsano will produce through their production company, Pilot Wave.