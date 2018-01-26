Apple Begins Accepting Pre-orders for HomePod

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
Under a minute read
| Product News

Apple started pre-orders for its HomePod smart speaker Friday morning with deliveries set for February 9th. The Siri-enabled speaker is available on Apple’s website as well as the iOS Apple Store app on iPhone and iPad.

HomePod with Apple Music

Apple launches HomePod pre-orders

HomePod includes seven tweeters and a woofer packed in its 6.75-inch tall canister body. It also has six far field microphones for Siri voice control and automatically adjusting its audio quality based on where it’s placed in a room.

The speaker simulates stereo sound and reports claim the technology it uses to create self-adjust audio quality on the fly is on par with speakers costing US$85,000. HomePod is markedly less expensive at $349.

HomePod is available in white or space gray and requires an iPhone, iPad, or sixth generation iPod touch running iOS 11.2.5 or newer.

2 Comments Add a comment

  2. John Kheit

    Apple, run by 3 dudes, old customers to meet them at the back of a random alley, at random time today. Really a crap show customer experience. Great job Angela!

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account