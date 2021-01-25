The rumored Time to Walk experience has been officially released for Apple Watch users subscribing to Fitness+. Each episode features a famous person who shares their personal stories, photos, and music.

Time to Walk

Four episodes are available at launch with one new episode appearing every Monday through the end of April. Time to Walk episodes are automatically downloaded to Apple Watch with a Fitness+ subscription, and users can start an episode directly from the Workout app.

Country music star Dolly Parton has won nine GRAMMYs and is also a celebrated actor, businessperson, and humanitarian. Dolly reflects on her career, family, and growing up in rural Tennessee.

NBA player Draymond Green won three basketball championships with the Golden State Warriors, helping to change how the game is played. He reflects on the virtues of failure and tuning out criticism.

Musician Shawn Mendes went viral on social media at 15, had his first platinum album by 19, and has toured the world. He shares how a slower pace has helped him personally and creatively.

Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba found stardom on the series, "Orange Is the New Black," but only after many rejections. She talks about lifelong relationships and keeping the faith.

Once a Time to Walk episode is selected on Apple Watch, a Walk workout automatically begins and users can go at any pace that suits them while listening with AirPods or paired Bluetooth headphones.