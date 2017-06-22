Apple Releases iOS 10.3.3 Developer Beta 4 for iPhone, iPad

Jeff Gamet

@jgamet · +Jeff Gamet
Under a minute read
| Product News

Apple released iOS 10.3.3 beta 4 for developers on Thursday. The update is primarily a maintenance release, and now that the developer beta is out the public beta can’t be too far behind.

iOS 10 beta

iOS 10.3.3 developer beta 4 available for download

The biggest new feature in iOS 10.3.3 are new wallpaper graphics for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Other changes seem to be bug fixes and security patches.

Along with iOS 10.3.3 developer beta 4 Apple also released tvOS 10.2.2 beta 4.

You need to be a registered member of Apple’s Developer Program to download and install the non-public beta releases. The public betas are open to anyone and you can sign up at the Apple website.

Add a Comment

Log in to comment (TMO, Twitter, Facebook) or Register for a TMO Account