Apple Releases iOS 10.3.3 Developer Beta 4 for iPhone, iPad

Apple released iOS 10.3.3 beta 4 for developers on Thursday. The update is primarily a maintenance release, and now that the developer beta is out the public beta can’t be too far behind.

The biggest new feature in iOS 10.3.3 are new wallpaper graphics for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro. Other changes seem to be bug fixes and security patches.

Along with iOS 10.3.3 developer beta 4 Apple also released tvOS 10.2.2 beta 4.

You need to be a registered member of Apple’s Developer Program to download and install the non-public beta releases. The public betas are open to anyone and you can sign up at the Apple website.