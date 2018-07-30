Apple Seeds iOS 12 Developer Beta 5 for iPhone and iPad

Apple released iOS 12 Developer Beta 5 on Monday for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch. This release is part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to squash bugs and refine features in iOS 12. The final version iOS 12 will be released this fall.

Apple first showed off iOS 12 at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference in early June. The new operating system includes several new features such as Screen Time for managing how much time you spend in apps, Group FaceTime, ARKit 2, real-time photo effects, Notifications groups and management, Shortcuts for automating actions, improved performance, and more.

iOS 12 is compatible with the iPhone 5s or newer, iPad mini 2 or newer, and sixth generation iPod touch. You need an active Apple Developer account to get the beta.

iOS 12 will be a free upgrade.