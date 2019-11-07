Apple Releases iOS 13.2.2 and iPadOS 13.2.2 with Bug Fixes

Bryan Chaffin

@TMOBryan · +Bryan Chaffin
1 minute read
| Product News

Apple released iOS 13.2.2 and iPadOS 13.2.2 on Thursday, a bug fix release that addresses several issues. The biggest issue fixed is an issue that caused apps running in the background to quit.

Apple’s patch notes:

Patch Notes for iOS 13.2.2

  • Fixes an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background
  • Resolves an issue where iPhone may temporarily lose mobile signal after a call
  • Addresses an issue where mobile data may temporarily not be available
  • Fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable
  • Addresses an issue where using Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari may present an authentication prompt
  • Resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on YubiKey Lightning-powered accessories

iOS 13.2.2 is a 134.8MB over-the-air download for iPhone 11 Pro.

Patch Notes for iPadOS 13.2.2

  • Fixes an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background
  • Fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable
  • Addresses an issue where using Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari may present an authentication prompt
  • Resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on YubiKey Lightning-powered accessories

iPadOS 13.2.2 is a 550.8MB download on iPad 10.2-inch.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of