Apple Releases iOS 13.2.2 and iPadOS 13.2.2 with Bug Fixes

Apple released iOS 13.2.2 and iPadOS 13.2.2 on Thursday, a bug fix release that addresses several issues. The biggest issue fixed is an issue that caused apps running in the background to quit.

Apple’s patch notes:

Patch Notes for iOS 13.2.2 Fixes an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background

Resolves an issue where iPhone may temporarily lose mobile signal after a call

Addresses an issue where mobile data may temporarily not be available

Fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable

Addresses an issue where using Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari may present an authentication prompt

Resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on YubiKey Lightning-powered accessories

iOS 13.2.2 is a 134.8MB over-the-air download for iPhone 11 Pro.

Patch Notes for iPadOS 13.2.2 Fixes an issue that could cause apps to quit unexpectedly when running in the background

Fixes an issue that caused replies to S/MIME encrypted email messages between Exchange accounts to be unreadable

Addresses an issue where using Kerberos single sign-on service in Safari may present an authentication prompt

Resolves an issue where charging may be interrupted on YubiKey Lightning-powered accessories

iPadOS 13.2.2 is a 550.8MB download on iPad 10.2-inch.