Apple has released iOS 15.0.2 which includes a host of fixes for bugs that users have been experiencing.
iOS 15.0.2 Release Notes
- Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message
- iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My
- AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab
- CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback
- Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models
You can download it through Settings > General > Software Update.