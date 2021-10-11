Apple has released iOS 15.0.2 which includes a host of fixes for bugs that users have been experiencing.

iOS 15.0.2 Release Notes

Photos saved to your library from Messages could be deleted after removing the associated thread or message

iPhone Leather Wallet with MagSafe may not connect to Find My

AirTag might not appear in the Find My Items tab

CarPlay may fail to open audio apps or disconnect during playback

Device restore or update may fail when using Finder or iTunes for iPhone 13 models

You can download it through Settings > General > Software Update.