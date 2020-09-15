At the Apple event on Tuesday we got some new iPad announcements. The iPad 8th-generation comes with the A12 chip, and the new iPad Air that looks like an iPad Pro and has Touch ID in the power button.

iPad 8th-Gen

The iPad no-name is still around and just got some much-need updates. It has the A12 Bionic Chip that brings the Neural Engine to this model, a 10.2-inch Retina display that fits into a 100$ recycled aluminum enclosure, compatibility with Smart Keyboard and Apple Pencil 1st-gen, up to 128GB storage, Lightning port, and an 8MP camera.

The Wi-Fi version starts at US$329 at 32GB, moving up to 128GB for US$429. Wi-Fi + Cellular costs US$459 for 32GB and US$559 for 128GB. You can order one today.

iPad Air 4th-Gen

This is definitely the biggest upgrade to the iPad Air, ever. At first glance it looks like an iPad Pro, with flat sides and edge-to-edge Liquid Retina 10.9” screen. It also features Apple’s brand new, blistering fast A14 chip. It’s compatible with the Magic Keyboard and Smart Keyboard, Apple Pencil 2nd-gen, with USB-C and a 12MP camera.

The Wi-Fi model starts at US$599 for 64GB and US$749 for 256GB. Meanwhile, the Wi-Fi + Cellular model is US$729 for 64GB and US$879 for 256GB. You can order one next month.