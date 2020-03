Apple is partnering with Jimmy John’s for its latest Apple Pay promotion.

Apple Pay Promo

Through March 15 if you spend US$10 or more in a Jimmy John’s store, in the app, or on its website with Apple Pay, you can receive a free drink with your order. There is a limit of one drink per day per Freaky Fast Rewards account.

