Apple has released a new app called Find My Certification Asst. It’s meant for Made for iPhone manufacturers to test accessory support for Apple’s Find My app (via TechCrunch).

Find My Device

Apple’s Find My app lets customers find lost items like AirPods and iPhones, but rumors claim that it will be opened up for third-party companies with their MFi accessories. This app release all but confirms this. From the app description:

For use by MFi Licensees only. Use the Find My Certification Assistant to test discovery, connection, and other key requirements for accessories you develop that incorporate Find My network technology. For more in formation about Find My network certification, visit the MFi Portal at mfi.apple.com.

It’s unlikely this will be released with iOS 14.5 that will arrive later this month, but probably with iOS 15. This gives accessory manufacturers enough time to test their devices.