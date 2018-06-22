Apple Launches Keyboard Service Program for MacBook, MacBook Pro

Apple (finally) launched an official Keyboard Service Program to fix or replace defective keyboards on recent MacBook and MacBook pro models. Apple said that affected devices may have “one or more keys or the whole keyboard” replaced for free (after being examined). Those who have already paid for such service can contact AppleCare to see if they’re eligible for a refund.

MacBook and MacBook Pro Models Covered by Keyboard Service Program

MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, Early 2015)

MacBook (Retina, 12­-inch, Early 2016)

MacBook (Retina, 12-­inch, 2017)

MacBook Pro (13­-inch, 2016, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Two Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2016, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (13-­inch, 2017, Four Thunderbolt 3 Ports)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2016)

MacBook Pro (15-­inch, 2017)

Symptoms Covered in Apple’s Keyboard Service Program

Letters or characters repeat unexpectedly

Letters or characters do not appear

Key(s) feel “sticky” or do not respond in a consistent manner

How To Get Your MacBook or MacBook Pro Services

Customers have three options for the Keyboard Service Program. They can take it to an Apple Authorized Service Provider, take it to an Apple Store, or mail it in to the Apple Repair Center. The company said all devices would be examined for eligibility before service began.