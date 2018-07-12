Apple Intros Leather Sleeve for 13-inch, 15-inch MacBook Pro

The just announced new MacBook Pro models are getting a little bling because Apple also released new leather sleeves for its 13-inch and 15-inch laptops.

Apple MacBook Pro leather sleeve

Apple’s leather sleeve for 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Pro

The leather sleeves sport a microfiber lining and come in Saddle Brown, Midnight Blue, or Black. Previously, Apple’s leather sleeves were available only for the 12-inch MacBook and the iPad Pro.

Apple’s 13-inch leather sleeve is priced at US$179 and is available now. The 15-inch sleeve isn’t available on Apple’s online store yet. We’re guessing it’ll cost around $200.

