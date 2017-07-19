Apple Releases Logic 10.3.2 with New Drummers, Multiple New Editing Features

Apple updated Logic on Wednesday to version 10.3.2. This update includes new content in the form of three new drummers, as well as several new features.
Logic 10.3.2 Patch Notes
• Includes 3 Drummers who play percussion in the styles of Pop, Songwriter, and Latin
• New Drummer loops can be added to your song and then customized with performance controls
• The pitch of an audio region can now be transposed or fine tuned
• Improves responsiveness of the graphical user interface
• Alchemy includes an automatic time align feature for improved morphing
• New additive effects in Alchemy expand the options for filtering and modulating sound
• The length of individual steps in the Arpeggiator plug-in are adjustable
• Volume automation resets as expected when a cycle returns to the beginning
• Low Latency Mode works as expected for hardware outputs above Output 1-2
Download
If you have Logic installed on your Mac, the update is available through Software Update in the Mac App Store. The update is free, while the full version is $199 to new users.