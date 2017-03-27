Apple Releases macOS 10.12.4 with Night Shift, Cricket Scores, Enterprise Features

Apple released macOS 10.12.4 Monday, an update that adds a couple of new features and some other minor improvements. The biggest new feature is Night Shift, technology that shifts your Mac’s display towards the red at the end of your day. The update also adds cricket scores for Indian Premier League and the International Cricket Council to Siri. Apple also added a slew of enterprise-specific features.
macOS 10.12.4 is a 1.56GB download through the Mac App Store.
Apple’s Patch Notes for iOS 10.3
What’s New in Version 10.12.4
The macOS Sierra 10.12.4 update improves the stability, compatibility, and security of your Mac.
This update:
- Adds Night Shift for automatically shifting the colors in your display to the warmer end of the spectrum after dark
- Adds Siri support for cricket sports scores and statistics for Indian Premier League and International Cricket Council
- Adds Dictation support for Shanghainese
- Resolves several PDF rendering and annotation issues in Preview
- Improves the visibility of the subject line when using Conversation View in Mail
- Fixes an issue that may prevent content from appearing in Mail messages
Enterprise content:
- Adds the tethered-caching command, which optimizes certain downloads for iOS devices tethered via USB. For details, enter man tethered-caching in Terminal.
- Updates the security command to include the delete-identity option, which deletes both a certificate and its private key from a keychain. For details, enter man security in Terminal.
- Updates the profiles command to include the -N flag, which displays a device-enrollment notification that prompts the user to complete Mobile Device Management (MDM) enrollment. For details, enter man profiles in Terminal.
- Fixes an issue that causes notebook computers connected to certain docking stations to display a blank screen instead of the macOS login window on the built-in display.
- Fixes an issue that causes a newly changed user-account password to be rejected at the macOS login window, if FileVault is turned on.
- Adds the ability to automatically renew certain certificates delivered via a configuration profile.
- Includes numerous Xsan fixes.
I think the update has just failed on my 2012 13″ MacBook Pro. The update got about half way now I just have a blank screen and an unresponsive Mac 🙁
FWIW: The update went smoothly on my 2012 15″ MBP Retina.