Apple Releases macOS 10.12.4 with Night Shift, Cricket Scores, Enterprise Features

Apple released macOS 10.12.4 Monday, an update that adds a couple of new features and some other minor improvements. The biggest new feature is Night Shift, technology that shifts your Mac’s display towards the red at the end of your day. The update also adds cricket scores for Indian Premier League and the International Cricket Council to Siri. Apple also added a slew of enterprise-specific features.

macOS 10.12.4 is a 1.56GB download through the Mac App Store.

