On Tuesday Apple started selling a MagSafe battery pack for the iPhone 12 product line. It’s available to purchase for US$99.

MagSafe Battery Pack

The battery pack is available in white with the usual Apple logo on the back. Apple doesn’t indicate how much power this can store.

Apple does say that iOS 14.7 is required to use it. By itself the pack can charge your iPhone at 5W, and if it’s connected to a 20W or higher power source you’ll get up to 15W of power, enough for Fast Charging.

When you’re using your MagSafe Battery Pack to charge your iPhone, you might get a notification that says your iPhone will charge only up to 90%. To charge past 90%, open Control Center, press and hold the Low Power Mode icon, then tap Continue.