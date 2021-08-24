The rating system in Apple Maps is now available for people to rate their local businesses. You can give a thumbs up or a thumbs down and add your own photos to a business’s page.

Rating Business Through Apple Maps

When you tap on a business in Maps you’ll see a “Rate” button with thumbs up/down. Tap on that to rate the business. With places like restaurants you’ll see options to rate based on Atmosphere, Customer Service, Food & Drink, and an Overall score. With other businesses like a grocery store, for example, you’ll only see an Overall category.

For now, ratings and reviews from Yelp are still listed, but as more people use Apple’s built-in system it’s likely that one day Yelp will be removed. Also, so far Apple Maps doesn’t support a written review, although it’s possible that will come in a future update.