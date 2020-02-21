Apple Maps Look Around Comes to Boston, Philadelphia, Washington D.C.

Apple Maps Look Around is coming to three new locations: Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington D.C., letting iOS 13 users get a 3D look for various locations (via MacRumors).

Street View

Introduced with iOS 13, Look Around lets you look at certain locations in Apple Maps as if you were actually there on the street. Here the available cities in which you can use it:

Boston

Houston

Philadelphia

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Oahu (Hawaiian island)

New York City

San Francisco

Washington, D.C.

If you’re in a location where Look Around is available, you’ll see a binoculars icon in the top right corner in Apple Maps. You can tap and swipe on the screen to look around, and tap in the distance to move along the street. You can also tap on icons near businesses.

