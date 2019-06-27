Apple Music Reaches 60 Million Subscribers Worldwide

Eddy Cue confirmed today that Apple Music now has 60 million subscribers worldwide. Beats 1, Apple’s radio station, also has “tens of millions of listeners” (via Numenara).

The last update we heard for subscribers was back in December when Apple had 56 million. This included people using the free trial. This new figure of 60 million is paid subscribers.

Mr. Cue, who wasn’t onstage at WWDC19, was visiting the Champs-Elysees Apple Store in France:

This news follows Spotify’s announcement that it had reached 100 million paid subscribers worldwide.

