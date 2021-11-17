Apple Music App Rolling Out on LG TVs

LG TVs are getting a Apple Music app. MacRumors reported the product is currently rolling out, although it was not clear at the time of this writing which models are getting it. The Mac Observer has reached out to LG to clarify
Apple Music App on LG TVs
Apple Music can be found in the new app section. The electronics maker tweeted out the news too:
This move follows LG announcing that it was offering three months of Apple TV+ to new subscribers in countries where the service is available. That offer began on November 15.