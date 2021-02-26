Apple Music has launched a new hub to highlight songwriters, producers, and session musicians called Behind the Songs.

Behind the Songs

The hub includes radio shows, playlists, and videos so people can explore the work of these people. Producers will share what it’s like to work with musicians, and listeners and explore songs and lyrics with all their meaning. Sections include:

Featured Playlists for genres like alternative, country, and pop

for genres like alternative, country, and pop Legendary Songwriters and their works like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Paul McCartney, Barry Gibb, Prince, and others

and their works like Bob Dylan, Joni Mitchell, Paul McCartney, Barry Gibb, Prince, and others Artists Who Write such as Taylor Swift, Ryan Tedder, Sia, Maren Morris, and others

such as Taylor Swift, Ryan Tedder, Sia, Maren Morris, and others Great Producers behind the music in different genres

And a lot more.