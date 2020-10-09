Disney Music Group has launched a dedicated section on Apple Music with over 30 playlists, soundtracks, radio stations, and more.

Apple Music Disney

The Disney musical collection can be found here and includes music from Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and Disney+. It will up regularly updated with new content. To get in the spooky spirit, check out the Disney Halloween playlist.

Additionally there is a Disney Hits Radio selection hosted by Sofia Carson from Hollywood Records. It shares Disney music and features interviews from Alan Mencken, Christina Aguilera, Auli’i Cravalho, Jodi Benson, Paige O’Hara, and others.