Apple Music Shows New Music From Artists in Your Library

Apple is rolling a feature that will tell you when new music is released from an artist in your library, making it easier to stay on top of the latest hits.

New Content Banner

When new music from your library is available, you’ll see a banner at the top of the Library tab. It will notify you about new albums, EPs, and music videos.

Once it gets rolled out to everyone, the Music app will notify you of the feature when you open it. You’ll be given the ability to turn it on, and customize it further in settings.

I haven’t seen a banner yet but if you go to the For You tab, tap on your profile picture in the upper right corner, then tap Notifications, you’ll see a toggle to show banners in your library.

