Your 2020 Playlist for Apple Music Replay is Available

Apple introduced Apple Music Replay last year as a way for people to see what their most-played songs were. The 2020 playlist is now available for some people.

2020 Replay

Not only will Apple Music provide an end-of-the-year playlist, but a weekly one as well. This replay is the first 2020 weekly Replay. You can find your playlist by clicking the link here.

I’m personally seeing just my 2019 Replay, but other websites report seeing it. Apple must be gradually rolling it out for everyone.

