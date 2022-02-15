Apple Music Replay 2022 Playlist Now Available

The Apple Music Replay 2022 playlist is now available for subscribers to peruse. It’s a fun way to see which songs and albums you played the most. There are 100 songs in total on the list.

Apple Music Replay 2022

These Replay playlists are organic; they update every week to accurately reflect your listening habits. If you start listening to one song more than the other, the list will update accordingly. At the end of 2022 the list will be in its most accurate state.

You can find Replay in the Listen Now tab in the Apple Music app. There is also a web version of Apple Music with more information, such as hours listened, specific times each song has been played,