Apple News Highlights Special Coronavirus Coverage

Apple is adding a special coronavirus coverage section to bring readers the latest news about the viral outbreak.

Special Coverage

The section appears in Apple News Spotlight and includes news from top media channels like CNN, Los Angeles Times, Wall Street Journal, and others. It includes tips on how to stay safe and how to recognize symptoms of the virus, as well as a map of current active cases around the world.

Links to reputable sources of information are included, like the U.S. State Department and John Hopkins University.

