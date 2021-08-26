On Thursday Apple announced the News Partner Program for subscription news publications to publish their content to Apple News in the Apple News Format (ANF).

Apple News Partner Program

To enticed publishers, Apple says that ANF supports advertising and publishers can keep 100% of the revenue. To support publishers who optimize more of their content in ANF, Apple News is offering a commission rate of 15% on qualifying in-app purchase subscriptions from day one.

Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services:

For more than a decade, Apple has offered our customers many ways to access and enjoy news content across our products and services. We have hundreds of news apps from dozens of countries around the world available in the App Store, and created Apple News Format to offer publishers a tool to showcase their content and provide a great experience for millions of Apple News users.

Eligibility and Requirements

Participants must maintain a robust Apple News channel in Australia, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom, and publish all content to that channel in ANF. For publishers based outside of these regions and who do not publish in ANF, they must share content via an RSS feed as permitted by their rights.

The primary function of a publisher app must be to deliver original, professionally authored news content.

Publishers’ apps must be available on the App Store and allow users to purchase auto-renewable subscriptions through Apple’s in-app purchase system.