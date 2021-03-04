Apple has put in a series order for Korean sci-fi thriller “Dr. Brain.” It’s directed by Kim Jew-Woon (“A Tale of Two Sisters,” “I Saw the Devil”) and stars SAG Award winner Lee Sun-Kyun (“Parasite”.

Dr. Brain

Set to debut later in 2021, Dr. Brain follows a neurologist whose mission is to discover technology that can help him access memories and consciousness. After his family falls victim to a mysterious accident, he accesses his wife’s memories to figure out what happened to his family and why.

“Dr. Brain” is produced for Apple TV+ by Korea-based studio, Bound Entertainment, along with Kakao Entertainment, Studioplex and Dark Circle Pictures. Kim Jee-Woon serves as executive producer alongside Samuel Yeunju Ha, executive producer of Kim Jee-Woon’s “Illang: The Wolf Brigade” and Bong Joon-Ho’s “Okja.” Ham Jung Yeub and Daniel Han executive produce for Studioplex, and Joy Jinsoo Lee and Min Young Hong serve as executive producers for Kakao Entertainment.