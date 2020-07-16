Apple Orders Action-Thriller ‘Echo 3’ for Apple TV+

Apple has given a straight-to-series order for “Echo 3”, an action-thriller written by Academy Award-winning producer and writer Mark Boal (“The Hurt Locker,” “Zero Dark Thirty”).

Echo 3

Set in South America, the 10-part series follows Amber Chesborough, a young scientist in a small American family. When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother and her husband struggled to find her amid the backdrop of a secret war.

The series will be produced by Apple and Keshet Studios, with Keshet Studios’ Peter Traugott serving as executive producer alongside Marc Boal, Jason Horwitch, Stan Wlodkowski, Omri Givon, Eitan Mansuri, Jonathan Doweck, Avi Nir (Keshet Media Group), Alon Shtruzman (Keshet International) and Karni Ziv (Keshet Broadcasting).

“Echo 3” is based on the Keshet Broadcasting series “When Heroes Fly” created by Omri Givon and inspired by a novel from Amir Gutfreund of the same name.