Apple has given a straight-to-series order for “Lady in the Lake” starring Natalie Portman and Lupita Nyong’o.

Lady in the Lake

Directed and co-written by Alma Har’el, “Lady in the Lake” is an adaptation of Laura Lippman’s New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. The limited series takes place in ’60s Baltimore, where an unsolved murder pushes housewife and mother Maddie Schwartz (Portman) to reinvent her life as an investigative journalist and sets her on a collision course with Cleo Sherwood (Nyong’o), a hard-working woman juggling motherhood, many jobs and a passionate commitment to advancing Baltimore’s Black progressive agenda.

The series will be produced by Crazyrose and Bad Wolf America. Alma Har’el will serve as executive producer along with Christopher Leggett through production company Zusa. In addition to starring, Portman and Nyong’o will serve as executive producers on the series, alongside Portman’s producing partner Sophie Mas.