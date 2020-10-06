Apple has ordered documentary series “The Supermodels” with interviews from Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford, Linda Evangelista and Christy Turlington.

The Supermodels

In this docuseries these supermodels will look back on their modeling careers and the fashion scene of the 1990s. From Imagine Documentaries, it will be directed and executive produced by two-time Academy Award winner Barbara Kopple (“Harlan County, USA,” “American Dream,” “Shut Up and Sing”), and executive produced by Brian Grazer and Ron Howard, along with Campbell, Crawford, Evangelista and Turlington, who have joined in an unprecedented partnership on the series.

“The Supermodels” travels back to the 1980s, when four women from different corners of the world united in New York. Already forces in their own right, the gravitas they achieved by coming together transcended the industry itself. Their prestige was so extraordinary that it enabled the four to supersede the brands they showcased, making the names Naomi, Cindy, Linda and Christy as prominent as the designers who styled them.

The release date for “The Supermodels” is unknown, but it joins other recent content like “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” season 2 of “The Morning Show”, and Oprah Winfrey’s discussion with author Isabel Wilkerson.