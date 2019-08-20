Apple Pay Now Available to Danske Bank Customers

Apple Pay is now available to customers of the country’s largest bank, Danske Bank.

Apple Pay Denmark

Danske Bank private and business customers in Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden can now use Apple Pay with Visa and Mastercard. Apple Pay launched in the country in 2017, and Danske Bank support adds roughly 2.7 million users.

To get started, open iOS Wallet, tap the plus button in the upper right corner, and scan your Danske Bank cards.

