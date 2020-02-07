Get a Free Movie Rental by Using Apple Pay With Postmates

Apple’s newest promotion for Apple Pay is here. If you spend at least US$10 with Postmates you can get a free movie rental through Apple’s TV app.

Apple Pay Promo

Postmates is a company that offers food delivery, grocery delivery, and even alcohol delivery. To take advantage of this promotion, just use Apple Pay in the Postmates app or on the website to make a purchase of US$10 or more. Then, when you checkout use the promo code WATCHNOW.

You’ll get a credit of US$5.99 to buy or rent a movie through Apple TV. The only requirement is that you’re using iOS 12.3 or later. The offer is good through February 9.

