Apple Pay Netherlands Adds Support for Rabobank

Andrew Orr

@andrewornot
Under a minute read
| Product News

Rabobank is the second-biggest bank in the Netherlands, leading in food and agriculture financing and sustainability-oriented banking. It’s the latest bank to be added to Apple Pay Netherlands.

Apple Pay Netherlands

Setting Up Apple Pay on iPhone

  1. Open Wallet.
  2. Tap the plus (+) button in the upper right corner of the screen.
  3. Tap Continue.
  4. Use the camera to scan the card, or enter the card details manually.
  5. Tap Next, then wait for your bank (in this case, Rabobank) to confirm the details.

Apple Pay netherlands rabobank

Further Reading:

[Everything Apple Pay Cash, From Setup to Sending Money]

[How to Transfer Money Out of Apple Pay Cash]

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  Subscribe  
Notify of