Contactless payment service Apple Pay has launched in South Africa, joining Samsung Pay which launched in the country in 2018 (via Reuters).
Currently, three South African banks support Apple Pay: Absa Group, Nedbank Group, and Discovery Bank, part of the Discovery Group. To set up Apple Pay on your iPhone:
- Open Wallet and tap the plus (+) icon in the upper right corner.
- Follow the onscreen instructions, such as using the camera to scan your card, or manually enter details like card number, expiry date, and your three-digit number.
- Once your bank has verified the information, tap Next. You can then start using Apple Pay.