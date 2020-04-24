Apple Pay Switzerland to be Supported by UBS Bank

Switzerland’s largest bank, UBS, announced that it will be supporting Apple Pay in the near future as it gradually rolls out to customers in the next few weeks (via Macprime).

Apple Pay was first launched in Switzerland in 2016 with banks like Credit Suisse. In 2018 Swiss competition commission COMCO investigated a number of banks that allegedly colluded to slow the adoption of Apple Pay. UBS was one of the banks named, along with PostFinance, American Express subsidiary Swisscard AECS, and Aduno Holding.

Wir freuen uns, Apple Pay bald in unser beständig wachsendes Angebot an mobilen Zahlungslösungen aufzunehmen. pic.twitter.com/1Q7467MD10 — UBS Schweiz (@UBSschweiz) April 24, 2020

