Use Apple Pay to Buy Nacho Fries at Taco Bell

Apple Pay is coming to Taco Bell, Target, Hy-Vee supermarkets, Speedway, and Jack in the Box. Now that Taco Bell is bringing back nacho fries, you can use your iPhone or Apple Watch to pay for them.

Yo Quiero Apple Pay

Whether customers are buying everyday household items, groceries, snacks for a road trip or grabbing a quick meal, Apple Pay is the easiest way to pay in stores, while also being secure and faster than using a credit or debit card at the register. We’re thrilled even more customers will be able to pay at their favorite stores and restaurants using the Apple devices that are always with them. Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Internet Services

When it comes to locations, all 1,850 Target stores, 245 Hy-Vee stores in the Midwest, all 3,000 Speedways, 7,000 Taco Bell locations, and 2,200 Jack in the Box will have Apple Pay in the next few months.

