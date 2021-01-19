Apple has added a new feature to Podcasts on iOS and macOS called Spotlight. It showcases rising creators in the podcasting world and adds editorial notes similar to those found in Apple Music and the App Store.

Apple Podcasts Spotlight

Spotlight can be found in the Browse tab. Currently you’ll see a podcaster featured named Chelsea Devantez with her show Celebrity Book Club. It discusses female celebrities and their memoirs. Ben Cave, Global Head of Business for Apple Podcasts, said:

Apple Podcasts Spotlight helps listeners find some of the world’s best shows by shining a light on creators with singular voices. Chelsea Devantez has created a fun, vibrant space with Celebrity Book Club for listeners to gain new perspectives on the celebrities we thought we knew. We are delighted to recognize Chelsea and Celebrity Book Club as our first Spotlight selection and look forward to introducing creators like Chelsea to listeners each month.

A new podcast will be featured in Spotlight every month.