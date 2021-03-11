Apple recently created a new webpage that lists all of its apps from A to X and shares information on its privacy labels in accordance with iOS 14.

App Store Privacy Labels

App Store privacy labels were introduced in iOS 14. Developers are required to list the types of data they collect from users (if any), which data is linked to your personal identity, and which data is shared with advertisers.

Apple committed to sharing these labels for its own apps, too. Now the company released a website to make it easier to see the labels for all of its apps.

Our privacy labels are designed to help you understand how apps handle your data, including apps we develop at Apple. This page brings privacy labels for our iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS apps together in one place.

It includes apps the company created like Pages, as well as apps that Apple acquired like Dark Sky.