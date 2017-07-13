Apple Pushes watchOS 4 Beta 3 to Developers

Apple seeded watchOS 4 beta 3 to developers on Thursday. Apple didn’t include patch notes for the release, but as with other operating systems in Apple’s developer beta program, each seed is a mix of bug fixes, tweaks, and various stages of feature rollouts.

Developers can provision their Apple Watches at the Apple Developer Connection. Devices already set up in the developer beta program will find the update in the Watch app on their iPhone.

watchOS 4 includes several new watch faces, including a Siri watch face. Also included are a new app dock, a flashlight feature, and tons of interface improvements, including enhancements to the Workout and Music apps.