Apple has scheduled its Q4 2020 earnings call for Thursday, October 29 at 2PM PT / 5PM ET. You can listen to the conference call when it happens using this link.

Apple Q4 2020 Earnings Call

During Apple’s fiscal quarter 3 report we learned that the company reported revenue of US$59.7 billion with a profit of US$11.25 billion. This is more than what Apple earned during Q3 2019 and many were surprised the company still grew in the midst of a pandemic. As Bryan Chaffin reported:

Apple posted quarterly revenue of $59.7 billion, up 11% year-over-year, wth earnings of $11.25 billion. That represents earnings-per-share of $2.58, up 18 percent year-over-year. The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.82 per share, and a 4-for-1 stock split for shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 24.

During the call, Apple CFO Luca Maestri also mentioned that the 2020 iPhone launch will be later this year. Current rumors point to an iPhone 12 announcement on October 13.