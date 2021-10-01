On Friday Apple released iOS 15.0.1 to fix an Apple Watch unlock bug that affected iPhone 13 owners. It’s available to download in Settings > General > Software Update.
Apple Watch Unlock Bug
iPhones have a feature that lets them be unlocked with an Apple Watch. This is an essential feature for people wearing face masks. But iPhone 13 owners saw an error message that said:
Unable to Communicate With Apple Watch. Make sure your Apple Watch is unlocked and on your wrist, and your iPhone is unlocked.
iOS 15.0.1 Update Notes
- Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch may not work on iPhone 13 models
- Settings app may incorrectly display an alert that storage is full
- Audio meditations could unexpectedly start a workout on Apple Watch for some Fitness+ subscribers
iPadOS 15.0.1 also includes the fixes for meditations and storage.