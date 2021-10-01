On Friday Apple released iOS 15.0.1 to fix an Apple Watch unlock bug that affected iPhone 13 owners. It’s available to download in Settings > General > Software Update.

Apple Watch Unlock Bug

iPhones have a feature that lets them be unlocked with an Apple Watch. This is an essential feature for people wearing face masks. But iPhone 13 owners saw an error message that said:

Unable to Communicate With Apple Watch. Make sure your Apple Watch is unlocked and on your wrist, and your iPhone is unlocked.

iOS 15.0.1 Update Notes

Unlock iPhone with Apple Watch may not work on iPhone 13 models

Settings app may incorrectly display an alert that storage is full

Audio meditations could unexpectedly start a workout on Apple Watch for some Fitness+ subscribers

iPadOS 15.0.1 also includes the fixes for meditations and storage.