Apple Releases iOS 11.0.2 for Crackling Sounds on iPhone 8/Plus and Hidden Photos Problem

Apple released iOS 11.0.2 Tuesday, a maintenance release designed to fix three specific bugs. The first is a crackling sound some iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus users had reported. The second was a problem with hidden photos, while the third is an issue with encrypted emails not opening.

Apple’s patch notes for iOS 11.0.2

iOS 11.0.2 includes bug fixes and improvements for your iPhone or iPad. This update: Fixes an issue where crackling sounds may occur during calls for a small number of iPhone 8 and 8 Plus devices

Addresses an issue that could cause some photos to become hidden

Fixes an issue where attachments in S/MIME encrypted emails would not open

The security patch notes for iOS 11.0.2 say only that, “iOS 11.0.2 includes the security content of iOS 11.”

The update is a 280MB over-the-air download on iPhone 7 Plus and 276.4MB on an iPad Pro (10.5-inch). It should be similar on other devices, and is available in Software Update now.