Apple Releases iOS 11.3 Developer Beta

Apple unveiled iOS 11.3 Wednesday morning, and now the developer beta is ready for download. The update for the iPhone and iPad operating system includes settings to disable the worn out battery fix, new Animoji, and more.

For iPhone owners who want the option to disable power management for worn out batteries, you’ll have to wait a little longer because the option isn’t in this beta release. The new Animoji characters, however, are there, as is support for ARKit 1.5.

The beta is available to members of Apple’s Developer program for the iPhone and iPad. A public beta is coming, too, but Apple hasn’t said when that’s happening.