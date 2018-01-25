Apple Releases iOS 11.3 Public Beta 1

Apple released the first iOS 11.3 public beta on Thursday, just a day after releasing developer beta 1.

iOS 11.3 includes new Animoji, Business Chat, Health Records, ARKit 1.5, HomeKit software authentication, more information about battery health and an option for disabling the feature for improving iPhone stability with worn out batteries, and more.

The new battery features aren’t available today, but will show up in a future beta release.

iOS 11.3 will officially ship this spring as a free update for iOS 11-compatible iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch models. You can sign up for the public beta program at Apple’s website.